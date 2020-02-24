×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy accuses Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering during the match

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 24 Feb 2020, 02:12 IST

Jason Roy
Jason Roy

English opener Jason Roy, who is currently participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020, blamed Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz for changing the condition of the ball during the fourth match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also confirmed that both players argued on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday earlier.  

The incident took place in the 17th over of the first innings, where Quetta Gladiators were batting first. Roy, who had struck his half-century during the match, argued with Riaz in the same over where the latter dismissed Azam Khan with a full and straight delivery.

Gladiators posted 148 as Roy went on to hit 73 runs in 57 balls. In reply, however, Peshawar Zalmi chased down the target courtesy of a brilliant century from Kamran Akmal (101 off 55 balls) and won the match by six wickets.

"Roy asked Wahab whether he had made the ball properly to gain reverse swing. The Pakistani pacer reacted angrily and argued before Sarfaraz intervened to diffuse the situation.", a source revealed.

Quetta Gladiators also mentioned in their match report that the condition of the ball got changed during the match, but didn't reveal any names in the accusation. Both players were also involved in exchanging words right after the conclusion of the first innings.

They basically said in the report that the cricket board and match officials should keep a close watch on the condition of the ball.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed depicted his views on the situation, where he mentioned that such incidents that happen in the heat of the moment should not get overly concerned.

"Look these things happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players.", Sarfaraz noted.

Published 24 Feb 2020, 02:12 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Wahab Riaz Jason Roy
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Yesterday
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us