PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators' Jason Roy accuses Wahab Riaz of ball-tampering during the match

English opener Jason Roy, who is currently participating in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2020, blamed Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz for changing the condition of the ball during the fourth match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators' skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also confirmed that both players argued on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday earlier.

The incident took place in the 17th over of the first innings, where Quetta Gladiators were batting first. Roy, who had struck his half-century during the match, argued with Riaz in the same over where the latter dismissed Azam Khan with a full and straight delivery.

Gladiators posted 148 as Roy went on to hit 73 runs in 57 balls. In reply, however, Peshawar Zalmi chased down the target courtesy of a brilliant century from Kamran Akmal (101 off 55 balls) and won the match by six wickets.

"Roy asked Wahab whether he had made the ball properly to gain reverse swing. The Pakistani pacer reacted angrily and argued before Sarfaraz intervened to diffuse the situation.", a source revealed.

Quetta Gladiators also mentioned in their match report that the condition of the ball got changed during the match, but didn't reveal any names in the accusation. Both players were also involved in exchanging words right after the conclusion of the first innings.

They basically said in the report that the cricket board and match officials should keep a close watch on the condition of the ball.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed depicted his views on the situation, where he mentioned that such incidents that happen in the heat of the moment should not get overly concerned.

"Look these things happen in cricket when there is intense competition between the players.", Sarfaraz noted.