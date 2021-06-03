PSL 2021: Complete schedule for Abu Dhabi leg with match timings

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) is set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on June 9.

PSL 2021 began in February, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubbles, the organizers had to postpone the tournament on March 4.

The players have reached the Gulf nation and begun their quarantine. They will practice for a few days before taking the field on June 9.

What are the new match timings for PSL 2021?

The Pakistan Cricket Board has made a change in the timings. Generally, the afternoon games in PSL begin at 2:00 PM PKT and the night games have a start time of 7:00 PM PKT.

However, the timings have now been changed to 6:00 PM PKT and 11:00 PM PKT for double-headers, whereas the single-headers will start at 9:00 PM PKT. The time difference between Pakistan and UAE is of 1 hour only. Still, the organizers have kept the matches later in the day, seemingly because of the heat factor.

Interestingly, there will be no rest days during the playoffs. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator 1 will take place on June 21. Eliminator 2 will be held on June 22 with the summit clash scheduled for June 24.

🚨 Schedule Announcement 🚨



Complete list of fixtures for the Abu Dhabi leg is here! Ready?



Read more: https://t.co/7j9IxXXOuI #MatchDikhao #HBLPSL6 pic.twitter.com/lyhBifrvO4 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 3, 2021

Here is the complete schedule for PSL 2021 with match timings and venue.

June 9, Wednesday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

June 10, Thursday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings

June 10, Thursday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) - Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

June 11, Friday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

June 12, Saturday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

June 13, Sunday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars

June 13, Sunday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

June 14, Monday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

June 15, Tuesday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars

June 15, Tuesday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

June 16, Wednesday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

June 17,Thursday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi

June 17, Thursday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) - Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

June 18, Friday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

June 19, Saturday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings

June 19, Saturday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) - Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

June 21, Monday, 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) - PSL 2021 Qualifier (1 v 2)

June 21, Monday, 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST) - PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

June 22, Tuesday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) - PSL 2021 Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

June 24, Thursday, 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST) – PSL 2021 Final

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds in answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee