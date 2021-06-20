PSL 2021 Eliminator 1: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will meet in Eliminator 1 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday. Both teams won five and lost as many games in the league stage. Lahore Qalandars also finished on 10 points. However, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings qualified on the basis of superior run rates.

Peshawar Zalmi have won two and lost three of their matches played in Abu Dhabi. In their last league encounter, they went down to Islamabad United by 15 runs. Karachi Kings lost their first three matches in Abu Dhabi, but fought back hard to win the next two and qualify for the playoffs.

In their last league match, Peshawar Zalmi put up a brilliant fight in a chase of 248. After stand-in captain Usman Khawaja’s unbeaten 105 put Islamabad United in the driver’s seat, Kamran Akmal (53) and Shoaib Malik (68) scored valiant fifties to take Peshawar Zalmi to 232 for 6 in reply. While they would be pleased with their batting, Peshawar Zalmi will be worried over their bowling.

Karachi Kings were methodical in their victory over Quetta Gladiators in their last league game. Danish Aziz’s scintillating 45 in 13 balls lifted them to 176 for 7, batting first. Mohammad Ilyas (3/39) and Arshad Iqbal (2/39) then took Karachi Kings to victory by 14 runs.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match details

Date: June 21, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings weather report

Despite Eliminator 1 beginning at 10 PM local time, it will still be reasonably hot out in the middle. The temperature will be in the region of 34 degrees Celsius. Further, humidity will be around 65% while the wind speed will be around 9 km/h.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings pitch report

The players should not have any complaints about the pitch. There have been high-scoring games as well as low-scoring encounters. It has all been down to the ability of cricketers to read the pitch and the game situation.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Ilyas

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings match prediction

Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets when the teams met in Karachi. However, Peshawar Zalmi won the recent encounter in Abu Dhabi by the same margin. Neither team has been consistent, so it is difficult to pick a winner. The match could go either way.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Prem Deshpande