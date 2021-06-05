PSL 2021: “He has definitely got a lot of power” - Faf du Plessis on Azam Khan

South Africa and Quetta Gladiators batsman Faf du Plessis has described his PSL teammate Azam Khan as a powerful hitter of the cricket ball. According to the Proteas cricketer, Khan will be raring to do well and prove himself in the remaining matches of PSL 2021.

On Friday, Khan was named by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the T20I squad for the upcoming tours of England and West Indies, earning his maiden call-up to the national side.

In an interview with Cricket Pakistan, Faf du Plessis admitted that the youngster is one cricketer to watch out for in the remainder of PSL 2021.

“He is a good hitter. I haven’t seen much of him. I have just played a couple of games with him and I think he got one fifty there towards the end of the competition (before it was suspended). He has definitely got a lot of power and takes the ball on. It will be interesting to keep an eye on him to see what he does in this last leg of the tournament, and then see how he can put him name in the mix there for Pakistan. I am sure there is a lot of competition in that area (batting). So, he would be very driven to do well in these last few games,” Faf du Plessis said.

Reacting to his surprise selection, Khan said in a video released by Quetta Gladiators:

"I was having breakfast when Nabeel [Quetta’s Media Manager] bhai told me about my selection for Pakistan T20I squad. At first I thought he was joking. Then, I left my breakfast and straightaway went to my father [Moin Khan] and that was an emotional movie moment. I wasn’t expecting to be selected so early. I am happy because my hard work for the past year has paid off."

Enjoyed the IPL a lot this year: Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis had an impressive time in IPL 2021 until the tournament was suspended. In seven matches, he hammered 320 runs at a strike rate of 145.45 with four fifties.

In a recent interaction, Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed hoped Faf du Plessis would bring his IPL form into the PSL.

Reflecting on his performances for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021, Faf du Plessis said:

“I have enjoyed the IPL a lot this year. Have had some very good performances. It is just about getting myself going (in PSL). Some middle time would be nice before we start playing some games. In a perfect world, you would want that.

"The benefit of the IPL this year was that we had almost 10 days of training before the competition, so you could really put yourself in the best position to perform. In the short time that I have available this year in the PSL, it is about maximizing that minimum amount of game time and middle time.

Faf du Plessis scored 71 runs in three games for Quetta Gladiator in the first half of PSL 2021 at a strike rate of 131.48.

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better serve your cricket needs.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava