PSL 2021 Match 19: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

The Quetta Gladiators will face the Peshawar Zalmi in Match 19 of PSL 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. In their previous encounter, the Peshawar Zalmi went down to the Lahore Qalandars by 10 runs. However, the last time they faced the Quetta Gladiators in Karachi, they won that contest by three wickets.

The Peshawar Zalmi had a poor game with both bat and ball against the Lahore Qalandars. Bowling first, they conceded 170 runs as Tim David played an excellent knock of 64 not out in 36 balls. Fabian Allen claimed two wickets for Peshawar Zalmi, but conceded 36 runs in three overs. Mohammad Irfan went at a run-a-ball, but managed only one wicket.

Shoaib Malik smashed a superb 73 off 48 balls. However, it was a one-man effort as the Peshawar Zalmi managed only 160 for 8 in their 20 overs. Their batting crumbled at the hands of Rashid Khan, who claimed 5 for 20.

For the Quetta Gladiators, this will be the second match in as many days. They first face Islamabad United on Friday before taking on the Peshawar Zalmi a day later. The Quetta Gladiators won only one of the PSL 2021 encounters held in Pakistan, so they would be keen to turn things around.

PSL 2021: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

Date: June 12, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Report

Like for the previous game, the temperature in Abu Dhabi for the Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi clash will be around 33 degree Celsius. The wind speed will be between 12 to 15 km/h, while the humidity is expected to be in the region of 67-70%.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The last two games have seen teams batting first winning. The Multan Sultans and the Lahore Qalandars both scored in the region of 170, and defended their respective totals successfully. Spinners have enjoyed bowling in Abu Dhabi. Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan was exceptional against the Peshawar Zalmi as he claimed a five-wicket haul. Teams might look to bat first.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Predicted XIs

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The Quetta Gladiators had a poor run in PSL 2021 back in Pakistan. But this is like a new beginning all over again. The Peshawar Zalmi would be disappointed with their loss in the previous game and will be keen to make amends. A close contest is on the cards, with the Gladiators perhaps having the edge.

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Sai Krishna