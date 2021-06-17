PSL 2021 Match 27: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Struggling teams Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars will meet in match 27 of PSL 2021, which will be the second game of the double-header on Thursday, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Karachi Kings have lost three matches in a row while the Lahore Qalandars have gone down in their last two fixtures after a bright start to the Abu Dhabi leg. Following their string of losses, Karachi Kings find themselves at No. 5 in the points table with three wins and five defeats from eight games. Lahore Qalandars are better placed at No. 3, with five victories and three losses.

Having gone down to Multan Sultans and Islamabad United earlier in the tournament, Karachi Kings also lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their previous encounter. Their batting was abysmal, as only Sharjeel Khan and Abbas Afridi crossed the 20-run mark. 108 for 9 was all Karachi Kings managed as they ended up losing the game by six wickets.

James Faulkner continues to DOMINATE in @thePSLt20 😲 pic.twitter.com/9KahtjSava — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) June 16, 2021

After losing to Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars were upset by Quetta Gladiators in their last match. Bowling first, Lahore Qalandars did a decent job of restricting the opposition to 158 for 5 as James Faulkner starred with 3 for 25. Their batting, though, let them down as apart from Tim David (46), no one made an impact.

PSL 2021: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Date: June 17, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

Being the second game of the double-header, it will be slightly cooler, but the temperature will still be in the region of 33 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be around 57% while the wind speed will be between 13-15 km/h.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

In Wednesday’s game, Multan Sultans put up 183 for 5 batting first. In the double-header on the previous day, there were two low-scoring encounters. Lahore Qalandars could not chase 159 versus Quetta Gladiators. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi kept Karachi Kings to 108 and chased the total. The pitch has remained sporting.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Predicted XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Chadwick Walton, Najibullah Zadran, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Abbas Afridi, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Noor Ahmad

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Tim David, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, James Faulkner, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

While Lahore Qalandars have lost two games in a row, they would fancy their chances against Karachi Kings, who have not looked in any rhythm since the start of the Abu Dhabi leg. Lahore Qalandars beat Karachi Kings by six wickets the last time the two teams met.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

