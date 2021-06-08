PSL 2021: When and where to watch Pakistan Super League 2021? 

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) is all set to resume in the United Arab Emirates on June 9. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi will host all fixtures of the second phase of PSL 2021.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to conduct PSL 2021 in February and March. The tournament began on February 20 in Karachi, but on March 4, the organizers had to postpone the competition indefinitely, as multiple players and officials contracted COVID-19 inside the bio-bubbles.

The PCB has now decided to conduct the remaining games of PSL 2021 from June 9 to June 24 in Abu Dhabi. The organizers have altered the start time a bit, keeping the heat factor in mind.

The single-headers will begin at 9:00 PM PKT (9:30 PM IST). On double-header days, the matches will start at 6:00 PM PKT (6:30 PM IST) and 11:00 PM PKT (11:30 PM IST).

Sony Pictures Sports Network will telecast PSL 2021 matches in India

Defending champions Karachi Kings are currently in first place on the PSL 2021 points table

With PSL 2021 set to resume on Wednesday evening, here are all the telecast and live-streaming details for the second phase of the competition.

India: Sony Pictures Sports Network, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

North America: Willow TV

Australia, Middle East and North African countries: Tapmad TV (Live Streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports

It will be interesting to see if the Karachi Kings can successfully defend their PSL title.

