Pakistan Super League 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League 2022 commenced on 27th January with a clash between Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans. The Sultans registered a comprehensive seven wicket win last night.

Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament will feature a number of overseas stars and also a number of regular domestic faces. There will also be several youngsters in the league who will be eager to display their skills among the best and stamp their authority.

The tournament will feature six teams namely Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Lahore Qalandars.

The event will run for a course of one month where these six teams will compete in a double round-robin format. There will be 30 rounds of matches followed by the playoffs and the ultimate final which will be played on 27th February.

The competition will be played behind closed doors at the National Stadium in Karachi and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Full Schedule and Timings

January 27, 2022

Karachi Kings (124/5 in 20 overs) vs Multan Sultans (126/3 in 18.2 overs), 1st Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

January 28, 2022

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2nd Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

January 29, 2022

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, 3rd Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 2:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, 4th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

January 30, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, 5th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 2:30 PM

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, 6th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

January 31, 2022

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, 7th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 1, 2022

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, 8th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 2, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, 9th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 3, 2022

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, 10th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 4, 2022

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, 11th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 5, 2022

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, 12th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 2:30 PM

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, 13th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 6, 2022

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, 14th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 7, 2022

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, 15th Match

National Stadium, Karachi, 7:30 PM

February 10, 2022

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, 16th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 11, 2022

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, 17th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 12, 2022

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, 18th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 13, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, 19th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 2:30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, 20th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 14, 2022

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 21st Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 15, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, 22nd Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 16, 2022

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, 23rd Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 17, 2022

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, 24th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 18, 2022

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, 25th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 3:30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, 26th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:30 PM

February 19, 2022

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, 27th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 20, 2022

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, 28th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 2:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, 29th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 21, 2022

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 30th Match

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 23, 2022

Qualifier

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 24, 2022

Eliminator 1

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 25, 2022

Eliminator 2

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

February 27, 2022

Final

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM

Pakistan Super League 2022 Live Stream

The Pakistan Super League 2022 will be streamed live in India on the Sony Sports Network, Sony LIV, and Jio TV.

Pakistan Super League 2022: Squads

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Colin Munro, Mohammad Huraira, Danish Aziz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Mubashir Khan, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan, Azam Khan, Muhammad Akhlaq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Athar Mahmood, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Musa, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Zahir Khan, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam(C), Ian Cockbain, Sahibzada Farhan, Sharjeel Khan, Tom Lammonby, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Taha, Qasim Akram, Umaid Asif, Joe Clarke (Wk), Rohail Nazir (Wk), Chris Jordan, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Romario Shepherd, Talha Ahsan

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt, Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar(C), Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoum Mehmood

Multan Sultans

Tim David, Mohammad Rizwan(C), Rilee Rossouw, Imran Tahir, Odean Smith, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Anwar Ali, Asif Afridi, Imran Khan Snr, Rumman Raees, Rovman Powell, Aamer Azmat, Abbas Afridi, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratulah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Wahab Riaz(C), Haider Ali, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Saqib Mahmood, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Kamran Akmal, Salman Irshad, Sameen Gul, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Aamer, Sirajuddin, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Ben Duckett, Khurram Shehzad, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Akmal, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmed, Ahsan Ali

