PSL 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place between February 17 to March 18, 2024.

The National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, and the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan are the host venues.

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators are the six participating teams this season.

Islamabad United will be captained by Shadab Khan, Multan Sultans will have Mohammad Rizwan as their captain, and Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi. Peshawar Zalmi will see Babar Azam as their captain, Shan Masood will lead Karachi Kings, and Rilee Rossouw will be at the helm for Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad and Lahore are currently the joint-most successful teams in the PSL with two titles each, while the rest of the four teams have one title in their account.

Qalandars are the defending champions. The Shaheen-Afridi-led side secured their second consecutive title by narrowly defeating Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans by one run in the final.

Rizwan was the top scorer last season with 550 runs, while his teammate Abbas Afridi led the wicket-taking charts with 23 wickets.

This season, there are 30 league-stage matches scheduled among the six participating teams. The knockout stage and final are set to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi.

On March 14, the top two teams will face each other in the Qualifier, followed by two Eliminators. The Qualifier winner will secure a direct spot in the finals.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in Eliminator 1. The team losing in the Qualifier and the Eliminator-1 winner will then clash in Eliminator 2 on March 16.

The Eliminator 2 winner will earn the opportunity to vie for the championship in the final against the Qualifier winner on March 18.

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 PSL.

PSL 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 17, Saturday

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 18, Sunday

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 8:00 PM

February 19, Monday

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 20, Tuesday

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 8:00 PM

February 21, Wednesday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 8:00 PM

February 22, Thursday

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 23, Friday

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 8:00 PM

February 24, Saturday

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 2:30 PM

February 25, Sunday

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan - 2:30 PM

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 26, Monday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 27, Tuesday

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore - 8:00 PM

February 28, Wednesday

Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

February 29, Thursday

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

March 2, Saturday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 3, Sunday

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

March 4, Monday

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 5, Tuesday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 6, Wednesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 7, Thursday

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 8, Friday

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 8:00 PM

March 9, Saturday

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

March 10, Sunday

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi - 2:30 PM

Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

March 11, Monday

Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

March 12, Tuesday

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, National Stadium, Karachi - 8:00 PM

National Stadium in Karachi will host the following matches:

March 14, Thursday

Qualifier (1 vs 2) - 8:00 PM

March 15, Friday

Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4) - 8:00 PM

March 16, Saturday

Eliminator 2 (Eliminator winner vs Qualifier loser) - 8:00 PM

March 18

Final - 8:00 PM

PSL 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

India: FanCode App & Website

Pakistan: PTV Sports – Geo Super – Ten Sports - A Sports HD, ARY Zap, Tamasha, Myco, Begin, Snack Video, Tapmad, Daraz app

UK: Sky Sports Cricket (Pay TV & Digital Broadcast), Geo News (SKY 734- FTA Broadcast Partner)

Australia: Fox Sports

Sub-Saharan Africa: Super Sport

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

USA: Willow TV

Canada: Hum Masala (Hum TV)

MENA & South East Asia: Cricbuzz

Bangladesh & Nepal: Tapmad

Caribbean: Flow Sports

North America Region: Willow, Willow TV

PSL 2024: Full Squads

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, David Willey, Khushdil Shah, Usama Mir, Dawid Malan, Abbas Afridi, Reeza Hendricks, Tayyab Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Faisal Akram, Yasir Khan, Chris Jordan, Aftab Ibrahim, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Shehzad, Olly Stone, Ali Asfand.

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sahibzada Farhan, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Tahir Baig, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Hafeez, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas.

Islamabad United

Shadab Khan (c), Naseem Shah, Jordan Cox (wk), Imad Wasim, Azam Khan (wk), Tymal Mills, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Matthew Forde, Salman Ali Agha, Qasim Akram, Shahab Khan, Hunain Shah, Ubaid Shah, Shamyl Hussain, Obed McCoy, Haider Ali, Muhammad Waseem.

Peshawar Zalmi

Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Asif Ali, Mohammad Haris (wk), Aamir Jamal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Mohammad Zeeshan, Mehran Mumtaz, Luke Wood, Sufiyan Muqeem, Waqar Salamkheil, Arshad Iqbal, Gus Atkinson, Shamar Joseph.

Quetta Gladiators

Rilee Rossouw (c), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, Jason Roy, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Will Smeed, Saud Shakeel, Sajjad Ali (wk), Usman Qadir, Omair Yousuf, Adil Naz, Khawaja Nafay, Akeal Hosein, Sohail Khan, Laurie Evans, Bismillah Khan, Shariz Ahmad.

Karachi Kings

Shan Masood (c), Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Mohammad Nawaz, James Vince, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Mohammad Amir Khan, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Irfan Khan, Sirajuddin, Saad Baig, Leus du Plooy, Mohammad Rohid, Zahid Mahmood, Sediqullah Atal.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App