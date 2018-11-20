PSL Draft 2019: Complete list of players picked by each team

ABD will play for Lahore this year

The Pakistan Super League 2019 draft took place just a few hours ago in Islamabad, Pakistan. Over 600 foreign and local players were available for the draft. However, while Islamabad United could buy just 6 players, the other 5 teams could buy 8 each.

There were plenty of big names up for grabs in the draft, including AB de Villiers, Steven Smith, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, Corey Anderson, to name a few.

Local players such as Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Hussain Talat, and Anwar Ali, too, were a part of the pool of players listed.

Out of the 6 teams which took part last season, the Multan Sultans had their contract terminated earlier this year, and hence, the team was known as the "sixth team" during the draft.

Since the Lahore Qalandars finished at the bottom of the table last time around, they got the first pick and it was no surprise who they picked.

Here is the complete list of players who were drafted in by each team at the PSL draft this year:

#1 Lahore Qalandars

Last season's bottom-placed team had the first pick and they went on to pick South Africa's AB de Villiers, who announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year.

They also picked Pakistan's Mohammed Hafeez, who has been having a great season so far.

Fakhar Zaman, Anton Devcich, and Yasir Shah were amongst the players retained.

Squad: Hasan Khan, Rahat Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Anton Devcich, Agha Salman, Sohail Akhtar, AB de Villiers, Mohammad Hafeez (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Corey Anderson, Sandeep Lamichhane, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Imran, Umair Masood, Brendan Taylor, Gauhar Ali, Aizaz Cheema, and Haris Rauf.

The last four players in the squad are supplementary players. They will come into the squad only if any of the usual 16 get injured.

