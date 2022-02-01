"PSL is the second-best T20 tournament in the world" - Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has been quite impressed with the standard of cricket on display at the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which he feels is the second-best T20 tournament in the world after IPL.

The inaugural edition of Pakistan's premier domestic T20 tournament, the PSL, was played in 2016 with Islamabad United winning the title, defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets. The league, which comprised five teams during the first two seasons, expanded to six teams from the 2018 edition with the addition of the Multan Sultans franchise.

So far, six editions have been played since the inception of the league, with Islamabad United being the most successful franchise, having won the title in 2016 and 2018. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have each claimed the title once.

PSL not far off the IPL, says Michael Vaughan

The seventh edition of the league kicked-off on January 27th this year with the final slated to be held on February 27 at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. So far, seven matches have been played in this year's edition, with the tournament already witnessing a centurion and a five-wicket haul.

While Lahore Qalandars' Fakhar Zaman scored a splendid 106 off 60 balls against Karachi Kings, Quetta Gladiators' Naseem Shah registered figures of 5/20 against Karachi Kings, thereby becoming the first-ever Quetta player to pick up a five-wicket haul in the PSL.

Meanwhile, Michael Vaughan has sharedt his views on the PSL via a tweet. He has stated the PSL is 'not far off the IPL' in terms of the quality of cricket being played in the league. Here is the 47-year-old's tweet:

Michael Vaughan @MichaelVaughan #PSL Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan Pakistan Super league is the 2nd best T20 Tournament in the World .. it’s not far off the IPL either .. Outstanding standard of cricket .. #Pakistan #PSL

The much-awaited mega auction of the world's best T20 league - the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just ten days away. With the addition of two new franchises, this year's auction promises to be even more exciting, as several top-quality players from various cricketing nations will go under the hammer during the two days at Bengaluru.

