PSL Spot-Fixing: Nasir Jamshed pleads guilty to charges of bribery

Aakash Arya News 10 Dec 2019, 03:08 IST

Nasir Jamshed

Pakistan's Nasir Jamshed has pleaded guilty to charges of bribery in the 2017 Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal by British's National Crime Agency (NCA).

Mohammed Ijaz and Yousef Anwar were the other two arrests that were made by the NCA. According to reports, Jamshed, Ijaz, and Anwar tried to bribe PSL players to make them underperform. Jamshed was seen as the mastermind behind the entire fiasco and was, therefore, handed a ten-year ban by the Pakistan Cricket Board. However, Jamshed denied any involvement in the case in January earlier this year before pleading guilty in a court in Manchester on Monday.

Two spot-fixing scandals that came into the light were during the Bangladesh Premier League in 2016 and then the 2017 Pakistan Super League. In the tournament mentioned earlier, Jamshed was at the receiving end of the bribery but soon joined hands with the bookies to bribe players in a game involving Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on February 9 in the Pakistan Super League the following year.

February 9, 2020, is the date set for the sentencing of all the three guilty people.

An official from the NCA said:

"Three men have been charged with bribery offences as part of an NCA investigation into cricket match spot-fixing in tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Pakistan and Bangladesh."