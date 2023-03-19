PSL: Top 3 players with most fifty plus scores

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has joined the ranks of the leading T20 cricket leagues in the world. With its franchise-based system and exciting games, it has attracted some of the top players from around the globe.

One of the most significant indicators of a batter's performance in a T20 league is the number of 50+ scores they accumulate in the competition. In this article, we will take a look at the three players with the most half-centuries in PSL history.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan - 16

Image via Getty

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan has 1914 runs in 60 PSL innings at an average of 43.39 and a strike rate of 124.85. With 16 fifty plus scores, Rizwan has been a consistent performer for the Sultans.

Rizwan's recent form in the PSL has been exceptional, and he played a vital role in leading the Sultans to the final of the 2021 edition. He scored 500 run at an average of 45.45 and strike rate of 125.87. Rizwan's ability to anchor the innings and score runs at a brisk pace has made him one of the most valuable players in the PSL.

#2 Fakhar Zaman - 20

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman, the Lahore Qalandars opener, has 2,368 runs in 76 PSL innings at an average of 31.57 and at a strike rate of 142.30.

With 20 half-centuries, the left-hander has been an explosive force at the top of the order for the Qalandars. He has been a consistent performer for them in the PSL and is one of the main reasons for their success in the tournament.

#1 Babar Azam - 29

Babar Azam

Babar Azam, the captain of the Pakistan national team, is a batting sensation who needs no introduction. With his remarkable technique and eye for runs, he has become one of the most reliable batters in the world.

When it comes to the PSL, Azam tops the list of most 50+ scores in the PSL, with a staggering 29. He has achieved this feat while playing for three different teams - Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Karachi Kings.

Babar Azam's consistency in the PSL is nothing short of remarkable. He has scored 2,935 runs in 77 innings at an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 124.84.

Apart from his 29 fifties, he has also scored five centuries in the tournament - the most by any player. The prolific batter's ability to score runs consistently in the PSL has made him a fan favourite and one of the league's most valuable players.

