Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Puducherry appoint Avishkar Salvi as coach; Abhishek Nayar and Paras Dogra roped in as outstation players

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
195   //    18 Aug 2018, 16:00 IST

Image result for avishkar salvi ipl

Puducherry will make their debut in the Ranji Trophy this season after BCCI gave their go-ahead for nine new teams in the tournament including the Southern Union Territory. The Puducherry cricket board is trying its best to get a very good squad at its disposal and has kick-started its preparations by naming former India pacer Avishkar Salvi as its head coach for the upcoming season.

Salvi has been a stalwart for Mumbai for whom he played a majority of his cricket and has picked up 169 FC wickets in 6 games at an average of 25.72. He was also called up to the Indian team and has represented the Men in Blue in four ODIs.

Salvi's assistant will be Onkar Khanvilkar while former Rajasthan wicketkeeper Dishant Yagnik has been named as the fielding coach. Their under-23 team will be coached by former Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Lions leg-spinner Pravin Tambe while Kumar Subramaniam will be his assistant.

Talking about the selection of coaches to Sportstar, P. Damodaran, secretary, Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) conceded that his first choice was J Arun Kumar, who led Siechem Madurai Panthers to TNPL victory recently. But, he was not available for such a long duration and that made them appoint Salvi as their coach. He also admitted that the reason behind having a Mumbai-based think-tank is because he wants the Mumbai cricket culture in Puducherry.

“I initially wanted J. Arun Kumar as coach. But he was not interested in a role that demanded six months of commitment. He was keener on shorter assignments. Then, I decided on Salvi. I know him personally and he has a smart cricketing brain and can get things done. And he has featured in Ranji Trophy triumphs for Mumbai, brings with him the tough and uncompromising Mumbai approach. He is also the chief administrator for cricket in the BPCL team that has several India cricketers. So Salvi knows his job. I am very keen on bringing the famed Mumbai cricket culture to Puducherry,” said Damodaran. 

He also added that Mumbai all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Himachal Pradesh batsman Paras Dogra have been roped in as outstation players.

Topics you might be interested in:
Ranji Trophy Abhishek Nayar Aavishkar Salvi
Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Ranji Trophy: New season, new teams, and a revised format
RELATED STORY
Abhishek Nayar named mentor as Kolkata Knight Riders...
RELATED STORY
Dinesh Karthik is still the same, nothing has changed:...
RELATED STORY
Vinayak Samant picked ahead of Ramesh Powar as Mumbai coach
RELATED STORY
Interview: "Hard-work and determination should never...
RELATED STORY
Monty Desai appointed coach of Andhra Pradesh cricket team
RELATED STORY
Irfan Pathan aiming to make a difference in J&K Cricket
RELATED STORY
Interview: "My parents have always stood like a pillar...
RELATED STORY
Former Indian player and national team selector Dilip...
RELATED STORY
"Rahul Sir is the best coach I have ever come across"...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us