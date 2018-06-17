Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pujara has been doing the No. 3 role well and gets steady runs, says GR Viswanath

Pujara was dropped to no. 4 for the Test against Afghanistan.

Rajdeep Puri
FEATURED WRITER
News 17 Jun 2018, 14:12 IST
979

Sri Lanka v India - 1st Test Match


What's the story?

As India achieved a comprehensive victory against Afghanistan in their first ever Test held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, one couldn't help but notice that India shuffled up their batting order by sending KL Rahul ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara at no. 3

Former Indian batsman Gundappa Vishwanath felt that this was not the right decision and that Pujara should stick to his no. 3 slot.

"It does make a difference batting at No. 3 and 4. It is always a set number given to the batsman," he said.

"But the only thing is when Kohli walks in to bat at No. 4, what happens to Pujara? He has been doing the No. 3 role well and gets steady runs when an early wicket falls. Am not sure what he does at No. 5, a position entirely different from No. 3 and 4."

Viswanath also felt that Rahul should replace Rahane in the playing XI.

"Rahane has not been getting runs consistently. He can wait and should give way to Rahul, who has been playing really well," he said.

In case you didn't know...

KL Rahul, who came in at no.3 managed to score a well-crafted half-century, however, Pujara got off to a good start but failed to convert it into a big score.

India won the match by an innings and 262 runs after bowling Afghanistan out twice in two sessions and winning the match within 2 days.

The details

Pujara has been solid at no. 3 for India in Tests over the past few years and has been one of their most dependable batsmen.

With India travelling to England in a few weeks, it will be interesting to see whether Kohli decides to continue him at no. 3 or get in Rahul at that position.

What's next?

After their win in the Test, India will travel to England in July for a T20I, ODI, and Test series which begins on July 3.


India vs Afghanistan India National Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara
