“Pujara in for Suryakumar in Asia Cup, we wouldn’t mind”- Fans react as Indian batter slams eighth century for Sussex

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara once again made headlines on Tuesday (August 23) as he smashed his third century for Sussex in the ongoing Royal London Cup 2022.

The right-handed batter hit a century off just 75 deliveries while batting against Middlesex. The skipper led from the front and scored 132 runs in just 90 deliveries, comprising a couple of sixes and 20 boundaries. He also shared a crucial partnership of 240 runs with Tom Alsop (189) for the fourth wicket.

Twitter users quickly took to Twitter to share their reactions as the Saurashtra batter continued to impress everyone with his heroics in white-ball cricket. A section of fans even wanted the BCCI to consider him for ODIs. Here are some of the reactions:

His average in this format is now 57.76 - the 2nd highest by any batter in the history of the game with a minimum of 5000 List-A runs ! Only Michael Bevan (57.86) is ahead of him.

Cheteshwar Pujara reaches 5000 runs in List-A cricket in his 109th innings today.

It is worth mentioning that Pujara last played an ODI in 2014. He failed to deliver for Men in Blue, managing a paltry 51 runs in five matches and lost his place in the white-ball format.

Cheteshwar Pujara hits a purple patch

The Sussex captain has hit a purple patch with the bat in England. He is the second-highest run-getter in the Royal London Cup with 614 runs in eight matches at an average of 102.33, including three tons and a couple of half-centuries.

His excellent performances have helped his team reach the top of the points table in the ongoing 50-over tournament. The Sharks have won five out of their seven matches.

Earlier, Pujara had amassed 1,094 runs in eight matches at an average of 109.4 in the County Championship Division Two. He slammed three double centuries and a couple of hundreds in the red-ball tournament.

The veteran batter last played for Team India in the recently concluded fifth Test against England at Edgbaston. He contributed just 13 and 66, respectively, as Jasprit Bumrah-led India lost the match to settle for a 2-2 draw.

He is expected to return to the national squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh and Australia.

