Pujara is better than me when taking on spinners: Rahul Dravid tells Sanjay Manjrekar

Pujara uses his feet and makes it look easy, says Rahul Dravid in a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar.

Rahul Dravid further said that Pujara was brought up to play like this, different from big-city players.

Dravid and Pujara have been the pillar of Indian Test team

In a chat with Sanjay Manjrekar on ESPN Cricinfo's video podcast on Monday, Rahul Dravid talked about what sets the Indian Test match setup mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara apart from the other players of his generation and how he is even better than Rahul Dravid himself when it comes to taking on spin.

“Pujara is exceptional against spin. Even if he starts slow, once the spinners come on, he is better than a lot of guys I played with, even me, when it comes to taking on spinners.” said Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid further elucidated that Pujara has a set gameplan and he know his abilities. Rahul iterated that Pujara has a good, solid technique and that he has got a range, not as big as say other guys in the team but he knows where he is strong at.

“Taking on spinners I don’t mean by hitting sixes but the ability to rotate strike. He uses his feet. You saw that against Nathan Lyon, Stepping out every time against every single ball against a world-class bowler who is at the top of his game. Pujara just made it easy and I haven’t seen many people do that.” added Rahul Dravid.

Rahul Dravid shared a deep analysis of Pujara’s style of play and even said that he might be the last of the players coming through the ranks who knows how to bat on and on.

“I think he knows he is playing one format. He has to make every innings count and it pushes him and makes him work even harder.” said Rahul Dravid.

On being asked by Sanjay Manjrekar, what sets Pujara apart from the other players of this generation, Rahul Dravid was in full praise of the Saurashtra lad.

“Pujara has sort of grown up to play like that. He was brought up by his father like that and he mentions this. Coming from a place like Saurashtra, Rajkot, he was grilled to be different from players of big cities like Bangalore.” added the Wall of Indian cricket.

Rahul mentioned that Saurashtra in those days did not used to reach finals or semi-finals of Ranji Trophy and therefore Pujara had the mindset to make every innings count and that separated him from the rest.