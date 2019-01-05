×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

How Pujara’s current performances are on par with that of Sunil Gavaskar’s in the 1971 series in West Indies

Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
Feature
244   //    05 Jan 2019, 12:26 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 1
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 1

Though there are still three days left in the Sydney test, India has already moved to a very dominant position with Australia trailing India by 386 runs in the first innings with just four first innings wickets in hand. So, at this point, an India victory is the most likely result, with an Indian defeat almost an impossibility.

And in the likely event of an Indian series win, the credit will go to all the players concerned. Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling efforts will be remembered for a long time to come. But the batting efforts of Cheteshwar Pujara will certainly be considered as the biggest contributing factor.

In fact, a case can be made that only very few Indian batsmen have been able to achieve what Pujara has achieved in this series. The only possible comparison that comes to mind is that of the little master Sunil Gavaskar’s contribution to India’s first test series win in the Caribbean when he scored a whopping 774 runs.

Gavaskar, who was making his international debut back then, smashed four centuries and a double-century to help India achieve their first Test series victory in the Caribbean. They won the five-match Test series 1-0, with four matches being drawn. This was just the beginning for the Little Master as he would go on to represent India for almost 17 years.

Of course, there have been great batting feats achieved by many other great Indian batsmen. Kohli’s terrific run as a batsman in the 2014-15 series against Australia or Sachin’s contribution during the same opponents in the 2007-08 series certainly deserves all the accolades. Even Rahul Dravid had one of his best series as a batsman in Australia during India’s four-test tour in the 2003-04 series. But none of those individual contributions contributed to an Indian series victory.

Pujara has not got the due he deserves as one of India’s greatest test batsmen ever. His time has finally come, and it is time to acknowledge that the 2018-19 Australia test series is Pujara’s series, just like the 1970-71 West Indies series was Gavaskar’s.

Gavaskar and Pujara, two Indian batsmen with possibly the best defensive techniques ever in the annals of cricket, will be talked of in the same breath as the ones who gifted India their first ever test series victories in West Indies and Australia, respectively.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Cheteshwar Pujara Sunil Gavaskar
Amarjeet Nayak
ANALYST
For Amarjeet Nayak, sports is a part of life. From Federer, the "GoAT" to Sachin, the "God", he has lived the agony and ecstasy of his favourite sports persons along with them, but with the passage of time he has learnt to love sports a wee bit more than the sports persons. He understands that his favourite sports persons just play a small, but significant part in the glorious history of various sports, but no sports person is above sports. Though tennis takes up much of the time that he dedicates to sports, he keenly follows India's national pastime Cricket as well as football, badminton, hockey, and athletics, to name a few. As a sports analyst, he would like to be a part of the constant conversation about sports and sports persons. Through his sportskeeda columns, he would like to share his thoughts on various sports and sports persons, with his fellow sports lovers.
Top 3 Indian bowlers with the most overseas wickets in a...
RELATED STORY
Why the Australia-India Test series will be a turning...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Run-scorers in Tests in 2018
RELATED STORY
India's Test Report Card 2018: Rating the players
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Why Rohit Sharma should open...
RELATED STORY
10 bowlers with most Test wickets away from home in 2018
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players that will play a key role in the series...
RELATED STORY
Most wickets taken by a pace trio in a calendar year in...
RELATED STORY
3 things India should do to win the Test series in Australia
RELATED STORY
5 Indian batsmen with the most number of Test centuries...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:30 PM
IND 622/7
AUS 236/6 (83.3 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 386 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us