PZ vs IU, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) will take on Islamabad United (IU) in tonight's PSL 2023 match at the National Stadium. Both teams are currently in the middle-muddle of the standings.

Islamabad United hold the fifth position in the PSL 2023 standings with one win and one loss from their first two games. Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi are third in the points table with two wins from three matches.

A win in tonight's game could take Islamabad United to the third spot, while Peshawar Zalmi could climb to the second position if they beat Islamabad.

Ahead of the big clash in Karachi, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20s played at this venue.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 55

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 173

National Stadium Pitch Report

The conditions at this venue are excellent for batting. Fans should expect a high-scoring match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in Karachi tonight.

National Stadium last PSL game

In the last PSL match at this stadium, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 63 runs. A 32-ball 47 from Shai Hope guided the Qalandars to 198/6 in their 20 overs. Chasing 199 for the win, the Gladiators managed only 135 runs in 20 overs despite a 30-ball 48 from Jason Roy.

The batters smacked 15 sixes in the 40 overs of that match between Lahore and Quetta. A total of 14 wickets fell in the game, with spinners accounting for five of them.

