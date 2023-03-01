PZ vs KK, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Karachi Kings (KK) will square off against Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight in PSL 2023. It will be Rawalpindi's first match of the Pakistan Super League 2023 season.

Peshawar Zalmi will aim to return to winning ways after suffering defeats against the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in their previous two encounters. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, will look to continue their winning momentum after a convincing victory against the Multan Sultans in their last game.

Zalmi and Kings played in the second match of PSL 2023, where Zalmi won by two runs. The Kings will look forward to avenging that loss in Rawalpindi.

Ahead of their reverse fixture, here's a look at some important numbers from previous games played on this ground.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 85* - Luke Ronchi (IU) vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Highest team score: 195/5 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2020.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 179

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in Rawalpindi is great for batting as well. Fans should expect the trend of high-scoring games to continue in PSL 2023 tonight.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

The last match in Rawalpindi took place on March 8, 2020, where the Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by nine wickets. Rain forced the organizers to reduce the match to nine overs per side.

Islamabad scored 91/7 in their nine overs, and Multan chased the 92-run target in just 6.1 overs. Six sixes were hit in that game. A total of eight wickets fell in 15.1 overs, with spinners taking four of them.

