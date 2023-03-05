IU vs QG, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Islamabad United will lock horns with Quetta Gladiators at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday night in PSL 2023. It will be the second meeting between the two sides this season. Earlier in the tournament, Islamabad recorded a comfortable win against Quetta.

Gladiators will aim to avenge the loss when they meet Islamabad United tonight. It has been a forgettable tournament for the Gladiators thus far as they have managed only one win in six matches. They need to win their remaining four league stage matches to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

On the other hand, United are positioned third in the table with four wins in six appearances.

Before the game between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United begins, here are some important details you need to know about the pitch at tonight's venue.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 6

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 92* - Imad Wasim (KK) vs. Islamabad United, 2023.

Highest team score: 204/4 - Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings, 2023.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 184

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Like the other venues in PSL 2023, Rawalpindi is also a batting paradise. Batters have enjoyed themselves in both the games played at this venue in this year's PSL. Another run-fest is on the cards tonight.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by six wickets in the previous game at this stadium. A splendid 92* from Imad Wasim guided the Kings to 201/5 in 20 overs. Islamabad chased the 202-run target in 19.2 overs, thanks to Azam Khan's top-quality half-century.

Only nine wickets fell in the Islamabad vs. Karachi game, with pace bowlers taking eight of them. The batters smashed 15 sixes in 39.2 overs.

