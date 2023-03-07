PZ vs LQ, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will play host to a double-header in PSL 2023 today. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ) will lock horns with the Babar Azam-led Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) in the afternoon match, which will be followed by a clash between Islamabad United and Multan Sultans in the evening.

The top four sides of PSL 2023 will be in action at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. Lahore Qalandars are at the top of the points table with six wins from seven matches. They will aim to solidify their grip over the top spot by defeating the fourth-placed Peshawar Zalmi.

Islamabad United and Multan Sultans hold the second and third positions, respectively, in the PSL 2023 points table right now. A win against Islamabad tonight could take Multan to the second position.

Before the double-header contest begins in Rawalpindi, here's a look at some vital stats about the pitch.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 12

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 92* - Imad Wasim (KK) vs. Islamabad United, 2023.

Highest team score: 204/4 - Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings, 2023.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 182

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The wicket on this ground is helpful for the batters and the spinners. In the previous encounter hosted by Rawalpindi, Quetta Gladiators chased down a 165-run target against Karachi Kings in 19.5 overs.

Notably, the lead spinners of the two teams, Mohammad Nawaz and Tabraiz Shamsi, maintained an economy rate of less than six in their four-over spells.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

Quetta Gladiators defeated the Karachi Kings by four wickets last night in Rawalpindi. Martin Guptill was the hero for Quetta with an unbeaten 56-ball 86 to help his team chase down a 165-run target. Earlier in the game, Adam Rossington's 69-run knock guided Karachi to 164/6 in 20 overs.

Twelve wickets fell in the match between Quetta and Karachi, with spinners taking three of them. The batters hit eight sixes in 39.5 overs.

