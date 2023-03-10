PZ vs MS, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Multan Sultans (MS) will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) in tonight's PSL 2023 match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Both teams are currently in the middle-muddle of the points table and need a win to qualify for the Pakistan Super League playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi are fourth in the standings with four wins from eight matches. The Multan Sultans are right above them in third position. The Sultans have won four of their eight games as well, and their superior net run rate has helped them achieve a place in the top three.

Irrespective of the net run rate scenario, the team that wins the battle between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans tonight will qualify for the PSL 2023 playoffs.

Ahead of this important PSL game, here are some vital stats from the previous T20s hosted by Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 16

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 145* - Jason Roy (QG) vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Highest team score: 243/2 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Lowest team score: 107 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2023.

Highest successful run-chase: 243/2 - Quetta Gladiators vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 186

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Teams batting second have been more successful in Rawalpindi than teams defending targets, but in the last match on this ground, Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 119 runs. Fans should expect a good batting wicket for this game.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

As mentioned earlier, Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 119 runs last night at this stadium. A century from Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore post 226/5 on the board. In reply, United were all out for just 107 runs, setting a new record for the lowest total in Rawalpindi.

Nineteen sixes were hit in the match between Lahore and Islamabad. A total of 15 wickets fell, with 10 of them going into pacers' accounts.

