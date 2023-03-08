PZ vs QG, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the PSL 2023 match between Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) and Quetta Gladiators (QG) tonight. The two teams are currently competing for a spot in the PSL 2023 playoffs.

Peshawar Zalmi hold the fourth position in the standings with four victories from seven matches and a net run rate of -0.509. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators are sixth in the points table with two wins from eight games.

The Quetta-based franchise is in a do-or-die situation right now. A defeat against Peshawar Zalmi tonight will end its campaign. Meanwhile, if Zalmi win tonight, they will qualify for the playoffs along with the Multan Sultans.

Ahead of this crucial PSL 2023 match, here are some details you need to know about the pitch in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 92* - Imad Wasim (KK) vs. Islamabad United, 2023.

Highest team score: 209/8 - Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans, 2023.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Highest successful run-chase: 209/8 - Islamabad United vs. Multan Sultans, 2023.

Average first-innings score: 182

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

A flat pitch will likely be on offer in Rawalpindi once again. In the previous match on this ground, Islamabad United and Multan Sultans scored a total of 413 runs in 39.5 overs. Another run-fest could be in store for PSL fans.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by two wickets in the last match at this stadium. United pulled off the highest successful run-chase in Rawalpindi to stun the Sultans.

Multan scored 205/5 in 20 overs, while Islamabad scored 209/8 in 19.5 overs. 13 wickets fell in the game, while the batters hit 19 sixes.

