Qatar vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Hong Kong will travel to Qatar for a three-match T20I series, which starts on Tuesday, February 27. This will be the first time Hong Kong and Qatar face each other in a T20I match.

Hong Kong are ranked 21st in the ICC T20I rankings while Qatar are in 28th place. They last played in the East Asia Cup and faced Japan in the final. The side posted a total of 219 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Japan could make just 185 runs for the loss of eight wickets and lost the match by 34 runs. Nizakat Khan scored 81 runs off 48 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Qatar last played a T20I game in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Asia Qualifier A 2023 against Maldives. They scored 201 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs.

Muhammad Tanveer was the highest scorer for Qatar and scored 52 runs off 23 deliveries. Maldives were bundled out for 159 runs and lost the match by 42 runs. Tanveer won the Player of the Match award.

This series will help both teams prepare for the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024 in Oman, which starts on April 12. Both Qatar and Hong Kong are placed in Group A.

Qatar vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, February 27

Match 1: Qatar vs Hong Kong - 3:30 PM

Thursday, February 29

Match 2: Qatar vs Hong Kong - 3:30 PM

Friday, March 1

Match 3: Qatar vs Hong Kong - 3:30 PM

Qatar vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Qatar vs Hong Kong T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Qatar

NA

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan (c), Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath, Ayush Shukla, Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Babar Hayat, Dhananjay Rao, Ehsan Nawaz, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Martin Coetzee, Nasrulla Rana, Zeeshan Ali (wk).

