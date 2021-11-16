Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 2021: Full schedule, squads and match timings

Qatar Women will host Nepal Women in a three-match T20I series this month. The matches will take place from November 16-18 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Aysha will lead Qatar Women, while Rubina Chhetry will spearhead the challenge of the touring side. Kajal Shrestha will keep wickets for Nepal Women and Aisha Rahman will don the gloves for the hosts.

The two sides look evenly matched on paper with a mix of experienced and young talented players in their ranks. They will give it their all to get their hands on the silverware.

However, the hosts will have a slight edge against Nepal Women as they are the home side. Qatar Women know the conditions very well and will start the series as the favorites.

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 2021: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

1st T20I - Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, at 3:30 PM

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

2nd T20I - Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, at 3:30 PM

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

3rd T20I - Qatar Women vs Nepal Women, at 3:30 PM

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Qatar Women vs Nepal Women 2021: Full Squads

Qatar Women

Aysha (c), Hiral Agarwal, Shahreennawab Bahadur, Sneha Chandnani, Saachi Dhadwal, Rizpha Bano Emmanuel, Khadija Imtiaz, Trupti Kale, Aleena Khan, Angeline Mare, Sabeeja Panayan, Kerry Pounsett, Aisha Rahman (wk), Shrutiben Rana, Reeva Shah.

Nepal Women

Rubina Chhetry (c), Indu Barma, Apsari Begam, Karuna Bhandari, Dolly Bhatta, Kabita Joshi, Saraswati Kumari, Kabita Kunwar, Sarita Magar, Sita Magar, Jyoti Pandey, Sangita Rai, Sabnam Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk).

ALSO READ Article Continues below

ALSO READ | USA One Day National Championships 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee