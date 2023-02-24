QG vs IU, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

The National Stadium will host a clash between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United tonight. Islamabad defeated Peshawar Zalmi last night at the same venue. They will be keen to register consecutive wins in Karachi.

Islamabad United have had a good season so far. They hold the second position in the Pakistan Super League 2023 points table with two wins in three matches. Their net run rate stands at +0.284 after three games.

On the other side, the Quetta Gladiators are last in the points table with only a solitary victory from four matches. The Gladiators need to build a winning streak soon to keep themselves alive in the race to the semifinals.

Ahead of this important game in PSL 2023, here's a look at some important numbers you need to know from previous matches played at the National Stadium.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 56

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 172

National Stadium Pitch Report

The deck at this venue assists the batters and pace bowlers. Fans should expect a high-scoring game if there isn't any extraordinary bowling performance from any of the two sides.

National Stadium last PSL game

Islamabad United won the last game on this ground (Image: PSL)

Karachi played host to a fixture between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi yesterday evening. United beat Zalmi by five wickets thanks to a three-wicket haul from Hasan Ali.

Babar Azam's unbeaten 75 guided Zalmi to 156/8 in their 20 overs. United needed only 14.5 overs to chase the 157-run target. Rahmanullah Gurbaz smacked a whirlwind half-century to guide United to a win.

12 sixes were hit in the match between United and Zalmi. A total of 12 wickets fell, with spinners scalping three of them.

