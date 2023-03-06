QG vs KK, PSL 2023: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

Quetta Gladiators (QG) will take on the Karachi Kings (KK) at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium tonight in PSL 2023. Both teams stand at the door of an early elimination from the 2023 Pakistan Super League season.

The Karachi Kings hold the fifth position in the standings with only four points from eight matches. A defeat against the Quetta Gladiators tonight will virtually end Karachi's PSL 2023 campaign.

The Quetta Gladiators are one spot below the Karachi Kings in the six-team points table. Playing under the captaincy of Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators have only managed a solitary victory in seven outings.

Ahead of the bottom-two clash in PSL 2023, here's a look at the stats of the pitch in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium T20 records & stats

T20 matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 92* - Imad Wasim (KK) vs. Islamabad United, 2023.

Highest team score: 204/4 - Islamabad United vs. Karachi Kings, 2023.

Lowest team score: 151/8 - Peshawar Zalmi vs. Karachi Kings, 2020.

Average first-innings score: 183

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Rawalpindi's pitch is excellent for batting. Teams chasing targets have been more successful than teams batting first on this ground. Hence, the captain winning the toss may elect to field in tonight's game.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium last PSL game

Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by two wickets in the previous PSL match on this ground. The game took place last night, where Colin Munro's quickfire half-century helped Islamabad record a close win.

Quetta posted 179/6 on the board in the first innings. In reply, Islamabad scored 183/8 in 19.3 overs, thanks to a 29-ball 63 from Munro. 14 wickets fell in that game, with pacers taking 11 of them. The batters smashed 16 sixes in 39.3 overs.

