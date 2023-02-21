QG vs LQ, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

Quetta Gladiators (QG) will lock horns with defending champions Lahore Qalandars (LQ) at the National Stadium in Karachi tonight. It is an important game for both teams as they hold the bottom two positions in the PSL 2023 points table at the moment.

Lahore Qalandars started their new season with a close win against the Multan Sultans but suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Karachi Kings in their second match. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have recorded one win in three matches so far.

Ahead of the clash between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shaheen Shah Afridi's teams, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20s hosted by Karachi.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 54

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 34

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 172

National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium is great for batting, but in the previous game, Quetta Gladiators managed only 154 runs in their 20 overs. Even Peshawar Zalmi lost six wickets while chasing a 155-run target. A better batting approach on this pitch can help the teams cross the 170-run mark.

National Stadium last PSL game

Karachi hosted a match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi last night, where Peshawar won by four wickets. As mentioned earlier, Quetta failed to post a big total on the board and their bowlers could not defend it despite a great effort.

A total of 10 wickets fell in the game, with fast bowlers taking six of them. The batters hit nine sixes in the contest.

