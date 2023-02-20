QG vs PZ, PSL 2023: National Stadium, Karachi pitch history and T20 records

National Stadium will play host to the ninth match of PSL 2023 tonight, where Quetta Gladiators will take on Peshawar Zalmi. Fans will witness a clash between Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam's teams for the first time this season.

Peshawar Zalmi hold the fifth position in the PSL 2023 points table with two points from two matches. They won their season opener against the Karachi Kings but lost their second match against the Multan Sultans.

Even the Quetta Gladiators have defeated Karachi Kings and lost to Multan Sultans in PSL 2023 so far. They are fourth in the standings because of a better net run rate than Peshawar Zalmi.

A win in tonight's match could take the victorious side to the second spot. Before this match begins, here are some vital stats you need to know from previous T20s hosted by Karachi.

National Stadium, Karachi T20 Records & stats

T20 matches played: 53

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams batting second: 33

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 117* - Cameron Delport (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Faheem Ashraf (IU) vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Highest team score: 238/3 - Islamabad United vs. Lahore Qalandars, 2019.

Lowest team score: 113 - Karachi Kings vs. Quetta Gladiators, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 173

National Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at this stadium has been good for batting. Martin Guptill scored a hundred for Quetta Gladiators a couple of days ago at this venue. It should not be a surprise if fans witness another high-scoring match.

National Stadium's last PSL game

In the previous PSL match in Karachi, the Karachi Kings beat Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs. The match happened yesterday evening, where Akif Javed's four-wicket haul guided the home side to a big win.

James Vince's 36-ball 46 helped Karachi score 185/5 in the first innings. In reply, Lahore Qalandars lost all their wickets for 118 runs.

11 sixes were hit in the match between Karachi and Lahore. A total of 15 wickets fell in the game, with spinners bagging two of them.

