Quadrangular series: Comeback man Ambati Rayudu stars for India A

Aadya Sharma
News
319   //    23 Aug 2018, 17:25 IST

India A got over a sluggish start and a testing spell from Jhye Richardson, to complete a five-wicket over the Australia A team in the fifth game of the ongoing Quadrangular series in Bengaluru.

Batting first, Australia A were bundled out for 151 inside 32 overs, with Mohammed Siraj turning out to be the most successful bowler for the hosts, picking up four wickets. The start for the Travis Head-led team was promising, as they racked up 26 runs in the first three overs, before Siraj accounted for D'Arcy Short's wicket.

The side could not manage a single solid partnership, with Ashton Agar, coming in at No.7, getting the most runs for Australia A team. Siraj was helped along by Krishnappa Gowtham, who picked up 3 wickets for just 31 runs, demolishing the middle-order by picking up the wickets of Travis Head, Peter Handscomb and Matt Renshaw.

In response, India got off to a poor start, losing their top-4 in quick succession. Jhye Richardson was in top form, picking up Ravikumar Samarth, Suryakumar Yadav and Sanju Samson in quick succession, the last one to a first-ball duck.

It was up to Ambati Rayudu, who just recently passed the yo-yo test, to take the team past the finishing line, and was assisted by Krunal Pandya, who scored a 66-ball 49. While Pandya was dismissed just before the target was achieved, Rayudu remained unbeaten, and, along with Nitish Rana, took the Indian A side to the target.

The winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, said after the game: "I would say it was a lucky toss to lose. The pitch behaved differently but Krishnappa Gowtham got few wickets, and all of them contributed well. Kudos to them. When you get selected for the national team, its' a happy moment. Happy for them Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari".

Richarson ended with figures of 3-27 from his seven overs, but the Man of the Match went to Rayudu. Speaking after the game, he said: "I am playing a match after two and a half months, feels good to spend some time. Finally passed the Yo-Yo test. I'm happy".

Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018 India A cricket team Ambati Rayudu
