Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will lock horns in the final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, starting December 25 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Northern, led by Nauman Ali, finished at the top of the table with 152 points from 10 matches and had a net run rate of 0.164. In their previous match, they defeated Balochistan by a mammoth margin of an innings and 170 runs. The Northern bowlers did an excellent job as Balochistan scored 305 in their first innings.

Thereafter, Mohammad Huraira’s triple century helped Northern take a colossal lead of 316 runs. His opening partner Sarmad Bhatti also notched a century. Mubasir Khan picked up a six-wicket haul to make sure Balochistan were bowled out for 146 in the last innings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, led by Ashfaq Ahmed, on the other hand, finished second in the points table. They will be going into the game on the back of a 244-run win over Central Punjab. After being put in to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 355 after which they bowled the opposition out for 110.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their second innings at 249 for four, thereby setting Central Punjab a target of 495 to chase down. Abid Ali and Rizwan Hussain gave them an almighty scare, but Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowled Central Punjab out for 250 to win the encounter.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Details

Match: Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Final, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22.

Date and Time: December 25th 2021, Saturday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is generally a good one for batting. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward. Batting may not be easy in the last innings.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather Forecast

Conditions will be cloudy throughout the game, but the sun will also be out. There is no chance of rain as of now and hence, an uninterrupted game seems to be on the cards.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Probable XIs

Northern

Probable XI

Mohammad Huraira, Sarmad Bhatti, Haider Ali, Umar Amin, Faiza Riaz, Mubasir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Nauman Ali (C), Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali, Muhammad Musa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Probable XI

Ashfaq Ahmed (c), Israrullah, Sahibzada Farhan, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Ibrahim, Asif Afridi, Rehan Afridi (wk), Sajid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Sameen Gul, Imran Khan.

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Match Prediction

Both Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been in excellent form in recent times. But Northern seem to have a more in-form batting unit than their opponents, which makes them slight favorites for the game.

Prediction: Northern to win this encounter.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

