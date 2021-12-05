Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Sindh vs Northern: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

Sindh will lock horns against Northern in the 23rd match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22. The United Bank Limited Sports Complex in Karachi, Pakistan, will host this encounter.

Sindh is sitting comfortably at the top of the points table. They have managed to win two games out of seven and have 100 points to their name. They defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa comprehensively in their last fixture.

Sindh were bundled out for 145 after being asked to bat first. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa declared their innings on 265/9 and Sindh then bounced back in the game to post 377 on the board.

The bowlers then did a fantastic job to knock over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 130, winning the game by 127 runs. They will be high on confidence following that win.

Northern, meanwhile, is sitting in the fourth position in the points table with 79 points to their name. They have managed to win only a single game out of seven and lost two.

A good overall performance saw them defeat Central Punjab in their last game. After being asked to bat first, Northern posted a mammoth 445 on the board, losing eight wickets.

The bowlers then stepped up to bundle out Central Punjab for 257. Follow-on was enforced and Central Punjab could only manage to score 207, setting a target of 20 for Northern.

Northern chased down the total, losing just one wicket to grab crucial points. They will be hoping to perform in a similar way in their next fixture.

Sindh vs Northern Match Details:

Match: Sindh vs Northern, Match 23, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021

Date and Time: December 6, 2021, Monday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Sindh vs Northern Pitch Report

The pitch at United Bank Limited Sports Complex is a balanced track. The ball will come nicely onto the bat upfront but it will assist the spinners from both sides as the game progresses.

The spinners will continue to play a major role at this venue.

Sindh vs Northern Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 16 and 29 degrees Celsius.

We will get a full game as there is no chance of rain predicted over the next five days.

Sindh vs Northern Probable XIs

Sindh

Sohail Khan continued his rich form with the ball as he picked up a fifer in the first innings againt Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Contributions from Khurram Manzoor (107), Asad Shafiq (83) and Saad Khan helped them set a competitive target.

Mir Hamza picked up six wickets in the second innings and helped his side win the game by 127 runs.

Probable XI

Khurram Manzoor, Ahsan Ali, Omair Yousuf, Saad Khan, Asad Shafiq (c), Faraz Ali, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Sohail Khan, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani

Northern

A fantastic double century from Haider Ali set things up nicely for Northern in their last game against Central Punjab. It helped them post 445 on the board before Haris Rauf ran through Central Punjab's batting lineup by picking up six wickets.

Mubasir Khan picked up six wickets in the second innings as they knocked over the opposition on 207, before chasing down a modest total with nine wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Muhammad Huraira, Muhammad Zaid, Umar Amin (c), Haider Ali, Faizan Riaz, Rohail Nazir (wk), Haris Rauf, Mubasir Khan, Raza Hasan, Athar Mahmood, Kashif Ali

Sindh vs Northern Match Prediction

Both Sindh and Northern are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. Both sides will be high on confidence and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sindh look a well-balanced unit and expect them to retain top spot by beating Northern in their next fixture.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sindh to win this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Asad Shafiq to score a century? Yes No 0 votes so far