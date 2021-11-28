Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Southern Punjab vs Balochistan: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

In the 19th match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Southern Punjab and Balochistan will lock horns at United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi from November 30.

Southern Punjab have won one match and lost one in the six encounters they have played so far in the tournament. Umar Siddiq, who is currently leading the side, would be keen to add more wins to the side going forward.

Tayyab Tahir is leading the run charts for Southern Punjab with 546 runs from 10 innings. Ali Usman is the current leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 29 scalps from just nine innings.

On the other hand, Balochistan are winless so far in the tournament. Imran Butt's side need to go for wins before it gets too late. With wickets not assisting bowlers, they are failing to produce victories.

Imran Butt, the skipper, is the leading run-scorer for the side with 510 runs in just 10 innings at an average of 56.66. On the bowling front, Raza-ul-Hasan has bagged 15 wickets from six innings.

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Balochistan, Match 19

Date and Time: November 30-December 3, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Weather Report

There are no rain interruptions as per the weather forecast. We can expect clear skies during the encounter with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Pitch Report

There’s nothing for bowlers in the first two to three days of the game. However, we can expect wickets from spin bowlers if they come up with immaculate lines and lengths. Batters will have a lot of freedom to go for shots.

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Probable XIs

Southern Punjab

Probable XI

Tayyab Tahir, Umar Siddiq (c), Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Yousuf Babar, Azam Khan (wk), Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Zia-ul-Haq, Ali Usman, Mohammad Ilyas

Balochistan

Probable XI

Imran Butt (c), Azeem Ghumman, Kashif Bhatti, Akhbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Bismillah Khan (c), Amad Butt, Jalat Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Gohar Faiz, Akif Javed

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan Prediction

In the last five encounters between the two sides, Southern Punjab came out on top on two occasions and three other games ended in a draw. We expect Southern Punjab to go all guns blazing in the upcoming encounter as well.

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: PCB YouTube Channel

