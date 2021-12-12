Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22, Southern Punjab vs Northern: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Southern Punjab and Northern will lock horns in the 27th match of the Quaid-e-Azam 2021-22 Trophy at the National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi from December 12, Monday.

Southern Punjab have played eight games so far in the tournament. Interestingly, they have managed to grab only one win, lost two and drawn five. They have bagged 90 points so far in the tournament, and are languishing in fifth spot in the points table.

Meanwhile, Northern have won two matches and lost as many so far, and have drawn four encounters. They have bagged 102 points so far, and are in second position in the points table. They would look to stay in the reckoning for a place in the grand finale with a win in this game.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Match Details

Match: Southern Punjab vs Northern, Match 27.

Date and Time: December 12-15, 2021; 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Weather Report

Karachi should have good weather on matchday, with the temperatures expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. A full game should ensue without any rain interruption on all four days.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Pitch Report

All three games played at this venue have produced results this season. The wicket is expected to help both batters and bowlers as the game progresses. Batters should initially get some assistance, but as the game wears on, spinners will come into the picture.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Probable XIs

Southern Punjab

Tayyab Tahir is the leading run-scorer for Southern Punjab, with 685 runs in 14 innings in the tournament. Meanwhile, Ali Usman is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 31 scalps to his name.

Probable XI: Tayyab Tahir, Umar Siddiq (C), Zeeshan Ashraf, Agha Salman, Yousuf Babar, Azam Khan (WK), Mohammad Imran, Hassan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Zia-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ilyas.

Northern

Mohammad Huraira, the Northern opener, has smacked 565 runs so far this season, and is leading the run-scoring charts for his team. Meanwhile, Mubasir Khan has picked up 17 wickets to lead the bowling charts.

Probable XI: Mohammad Huraira, Muhammad Zaid, Rohail Nazir (WK), Kashif Ali, Umar Amin (C), Haider Ali, Faizan Riaz, Haris Rauf, Mubasir Khan, Raza Hasan, Athar Mahmood.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Prediction

Southern Punjab have bagged two big wins in their last three games in the tournament. So one can expect Southern Punjab to continue their dominance over Northern in this upcoming contest as well.

Southern Punjab vs Northern live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: PCB YouTube Channel.

