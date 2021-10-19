Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match 1, Balochistan vs Sindh: Probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 kicks off on October 20. The premier domestic competition will see six teams participating, with Balochistan and Sindh locking horns in the first game of the competition.

The Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad will host this opening encounter. Imran Butt will lead Balochistan in the 2021 edition of the Quaid-e-Azam trophy.

With international stars out on national duties, the tournament provides a good opportunity for young players to showcase their skills.

The likes of Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail will play a major role in the Balochistan batting line-up. Yasir Shah’s selection is subject to fitness, and if he is fit to play, he will be vital for the team’s progress in the competition.

Sindh, on the other hand, have several experienced players on their side. Fawad Alam has been handed the responsibility of leading the side in the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Along with Asad Shafiq, Sharjeel Khan and Shan Masood, Fawad will form a solid batting line-up.

Mohammad Hasnain and Sohail Khan will be looking to lead the pace bowling department. They will look to kick off the tournament on a winning note.

Balochistan vs Sindh Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Sindh Match 1, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021

Date and Time: October 20, 2021, Wednesday, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Balochistan vs Sindh Pitch Report

The pitch at Iqbal Stadium is good for batting. The ball will come nicely onto the bat upfront, but it will assist the spinners from both sides as the game progresses.

The spinners are expected to play a major role in the opening game of the competition.

Balochistan vs Sindh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperatures are expected to range between 19 to 36 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted for Wednesday.

Balochistan vs Sindh Probable XIs

Balochistan Probable XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Butt (c), Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Amad Butt, Bismillah Khan (wk), Kashif Bhatti, Umaid Asif, Junaid Khan, Raza-ul-Hasan, Gohar Faiz

Sindh Probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Shan Masood, Ashiq Ali, Fawad Alam (c), Hasan Mohsin, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasan (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Hasnain

Balochistan vs Sindh Match Prediction

The opening game sees Balochistan and Sindh face off. Both sides have got a good balance to their sides, and it will be a cracking contest.

Both Balochistan and Sindh failed to qualify for the final last season. They will look to start the competition on a positive note.

However, Balochistan look like a stronger unit due to the experience in their squad, and should get the win.

Balochistan vs Sindh live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Pakistan Cricket’s YouTube channel

