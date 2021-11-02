Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021 Match 7, Balochistan vs Central Punjab: Probable 11s, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the seventh match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021, Balochistan and Central Punjab will square off at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from November 3-6.

Balochistan have played two matches so far in the tournament and both the games ended without a result. The tracks produced in the competition are quite flat and bowlers have failed to pick up wickets at crucial intervals.

Balochistan have some world-class bowlers who will look to make an impact going into their next encounter against Central Punjab. Imam-ul-Haq and Haris Sohail are the batters to watch out for from the Balochistan side.

In addition, Central Punjab will have an edge over Balochistan. Central Punjab also drew both the games they have played so far in the tournament. However, whenever these two sides met earlier, it was always Central Punjab who dominated the proceedings.

Azhar Ali’s form is key to Central Punjab's chances, making it big in this encounter. They have Zafar Gohar and Waqas Maqsood who can do well with the ball in hand.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Match Details

Match: Balochistan vs Central Punjab, Match 7

Date & Time: November 3-6, 2021, 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Weather Report

The weather is expected to be sunny on all four days of this first-class match. There will be a lot of humidity in the middle phase of the day.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Pitch Report

Lahore has witnessed two encounters in this tournament so far and bowlers found almost nothing from the wicket as both games ended with a draw. Batters spent a lot of time batting and bowlers failed to produce wickets on this flat wicket.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Probable XIs

Balochistan: Imran Butt, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdul Bangalzai, Haris Sohail, Ayaz Tasawwar, Bismillah Khan, Amad Butt, Raza-ul-Hasan, Junaid Khan, Gohar Faiz, Taj Wali

Central Punjab: Abid Ali, Ahmed Shehzad, Azhar Ali, Mohammad Saad, Hussain Talat, Saad Nasim, Muhammad Akhlaq, Zafar Gohar, Bilawal Iqbal, Waqas Maqsood, Ehsan Adil

Balochistan vs Central Punjab Prediction

Central Punjab have won two of their last four meetings while the other two times the match ended in a draw. With a lot of batting depth in their XI, Central Punjab will look to win their first encounter this tournament.

Balochistan vs Central Punjab TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: PCB YouTube channel

