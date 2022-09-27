Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23, Pakistan's domestic first-class tournament, is now set to start after the successful completion of the National T20 Cup. The competition starts on September 27, Wednesday. A total of six teams will take part in the tournament.

Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab are the participating sides with Yasir Shah, Azhar Ali, Khalid Usman, Umar Amin, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Hasan Ali leading those teams respectively.

Each team will play the other side twice in the group stage. Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Iqbal Stadium, Pindi Cricket Stadium, Gaddafi Stadium, and Multan Cricket Stadium are the venues for the two-month-long tournament.

The final of the tournament is scheduled to start on November 26.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All Times in IST)

September 27 to September 30

Balochistan vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.30 am

Central Punjab vs Sindh, 10.30 am

Northern vs Southern Punjab, 10.30 am

October 3 to October 6

Balochistan vs Central Punjab, 10.30 am

Northern vs Sindh, 10.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Southern Punjab, 10.30 am

October 9 to October 12

Northern vs Balochistan, 10.30 am

Southern Punjab vs Sindh, 10.30 am

Central Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.30 am

October 15 to October 18

Balochistan vs Southern Punjab, 10.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Sindh, 10.30 am

Central Punjab vs Northern, 10.30 am

October 21 to October 24

Balochistan vs Sindh, 10.30 am

Central Punjab vs Southern Punjab, 10.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern, 10.30 am

October 27 to October 30

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Balochistan, 10.30 am

Sindh vs Central Punjab, 10.30 am

Southern Punjab vs Northern, 10.30 am

November 2 to November 5

Balochistan vs Northern, 10.30 am

Sindh vs Southern Punjab, 10.30 am

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Central Punjab, 10.30 am

November 8 to November 11

Southern Punjab vs Balochistan, 10.30 am

Sindh vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.30 am

Northern vs Central Punjab, 10.30 am

November 14 to November 17

Central Punjab vs Balochistan, 10.30 am

Sindh vs Northern, 10.30 am

Southern Punjab vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.30 am

November 20 to November 23

Sindh vs Balochistan, 10.30 am

Southern Punjab vs Central Punjab, 10.30 am

Northern vs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10.30 am

November 26 to November 30

Final, 10.30 am

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: Live Streaming Details

PCB's official YouTube channel will live stream all the matches of the tournament.

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: Squads

Balochistan

Yasir Shah (c), Azeem Ghumman, Haris Sohail, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Akif Javed, Ali Waqas, Ammad Butt, Asad Shafiq, Ayyaz Tassawar, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Imran Butt, Kashif Bhatti, Khurram Shehzad and Taj Wali.

Central Punjab

Azhar Ali (c), Aamir Yameen, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Daniyal, Ahmed Shahzad, Ali Shan, Hunain Shah, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saad, Qasim Akram, Tayyab Tahir, Umaid Asif, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khalid Usman (c), Ashfaq Ahmed, Adil Amin, Arshad Iqbal, Arshad Ullah, Ihsanullah, Imran Khan Snr, Irfanullah Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Sarwar Afridi, Nabi Gul, Rehan Afridi, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Waqar Ahmed.

Northern

Umar Amin (c), Abdul Faseh, Ather Mehmood, Faizan Riaz, Kashif Ali, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Muhammad Huraira, Musa Khan, Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sarmad Bhatti, Umer Waheed, Waqas Ahmed and Zeeshan Malik.

Sindh

Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Abrar Ahmed, Asif Mehmood, Fawad Alam, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Muhammad Aasghar, Muhammad Umar, Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Khan, Saim Ayub, Saud Shakeel, Syed Faraz Ali and Zahid Mahmood.

Southern Punjab

Hasan Ali (c), Ahmed Bashir, Ali Usman, Hassan Khan, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmad, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Salman Ali Agha, Sameen Gull, Sharoon Siraj, Umer Siddique, Usman Salahuddin, Yousaf Baber and Zain Abbas.

