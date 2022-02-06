QUE vs LAH prediction: Who will win the PSL 2022 match?

Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars will cross swords in the 15th match of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday, February 7. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this clash.

The Gladiators, led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, have had their woes in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. Having lost three of their four games thus far, they are fifth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.165. They lost to Islamabad United by 43 runs in their previous game.

The decision to field first on an excellent batting strip backfired big time, as United scored 229-4. Paul Stirling led United's charge with a 28-ball knock of 58, laced with seven fours and three sixes. Alex Hales hit five fours on his way to 22.

However, it was Colin Munro and Azam Khan's 97-run stand for the fourth wicket that helped United post the mammoth score. Munro stayed unbeaten on 72 off 39 with three fours and five sixes. Meanwhile, Khan played an attacking knock of 65 off 35 deliveries.

Thereafter, the Gladiators were bowled out for 186 in 19.3 overs. Shadab Khan couldn't perform with the bat, but brought his A-game with the ball. The leg-spinner picked up a five-wicket haul. Mohammad Nawaz and Ahsan Ali also did well for the Gladiators.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are on a roll in the tournament. After their loss to Multan Sultans, they have won three consecutive games, and are second in the points table. They are coming into this game after beating United by eight runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Qalandars scored 174-9, thanks to Abdullah Shafique's 24-ball 44 with six fours and a six. His opening partner Fakhar Zaman made 38 runs.

Harry Brook's 37-run cameo took the Qalandars past the 170-run mark. During United's run chase, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan and Shaheen Afridi held their nerves to help secure another win for the Qalandars.

Can the Gladiators (QUE) beat the Qalandars (LAH)?

Shaheen Afridi of Lahore Qalandars. Courtesy: PSL Twitter

The Qalandars have been in excellent form, especially in the bowling department. Gladiators' batters aren't in the best of form, barring Ahsan Ali and Will Smeed, so the team will have their task cut out. That makes the Qalandars the firm favourites in this game.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this match

