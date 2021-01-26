Quinton de Kock is a special cricketer, can play 100 more Tests for South Africa: Mark Boucher

On the occasion of Quinton de Kock playing in his 50th Test match, Proteas head coach Mark Boucher has said that the wicketkeeper-batsman can go on to play 100 more Tests for the country.

South Africa and Pakistan are currently locked in the first match of the two-Test series in Karachi. Quinton de Kock, who is captaining the Test side for the third time, averages 38.4 in the longest format of the game and has just under 3000 runs to his name.

In an interaction with ESPNcricinfo, Boucher called Quinton de Kock a 'special cricketer' and a game-changer.

"It's a special occasion for any player. It's just the start of his career. There's possibly another 100 Test matches there for him. Quinny is a special cricketer. He is the type of player opposition hope doesn't get into good form because he can take the game away from anyone very quickly. Being a captain is an extra [responsibility] we have added on to him. We're trying to help him out as much as we can in that department. But I'm very happy he has taken on that role." said Boucher.

Quinton de Kock win the toss in his 50th Test and South Africa will bat first in Karachihttps://t.co/GKkfvzknXw #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/l2Feeu5FhY — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 26, 2021

Quinton de Kock had openly admitted his reluctance towards the Test captaincy role.

However, considering the unavailability of a better option and a relatively lighter red-ball season, he was elevated to the saddle for the 2020-21 season. De Kock has started well too, with a 2-0 whitewash of the Sri Lankans at home.

"Hopefully, we can get the best of Quinton de Kock in this series" - Mark Boucher

Mark Boucher, who represented the Proteas in 150 Tests, hopes to see the best of Quinton de Kock in the ongoing series.

"I know it's tough at times, especially if your performances aren't exactly where you want them to be. Hopefully, we can get the best of Quinny in this series. It can only be good for him as a person, a captain, and also for the team," said Boucher.

The second Test between South Africa and Pakistan will start on February 5in Rawalpindi.