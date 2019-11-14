×
Rahul Dravid cleared of all conflict-of-interest charges by BCCI

Sarah Waris
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
14 Nov 2019, 21:09 IST

England Lions v India A - Day Three
England Lions v India A - Day Three

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid has been cleared of any conflict of interest by the BCCI ethics officer Justice (retd) DK Jain on Thursday. The Justice passed the order after two hearings with the cricketer. This came after Sanjeev Gupta, who is a life member of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, had filed the charges against the right-hander.

Gupta had stated that Dravid, the director of the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore, was guilty of conflict of interest as he was in charge of more than one post. According to the rules of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, no individual can head two positions at the same time. The complaint stated that Dravid was also the vice-president of India Cements Pvt. Ltd, which co-owned the IPL team Chennai Super Kings, and, thus, Dravid was guilty.

However, the Justice dismissed the complaint as it lacked merit. Dravid had earlier told the Justice in August that his services with India Cements had been suspended and that he was no longer getting any payment from them. Dravid was summoned on September 26 in Mumbai as well, before the Justice spoke to him for a second time on November 12.

Tags:
Rahul Dravid
