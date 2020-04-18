Rahul Dravid made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner, says Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann recollected the time when he bowled against Rahul Dravid during a county season.

Rahul Dravid played county cricket for Kent back in 2000.

​ Rahul Dravid in action for India

Former England skipper, Graeme Swann recalled the time when legendary Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid made the Englishman feel like a beginner during a county season.

Speaking on the Sky Sports podcast, Swann recollected the time when he dismissed the former India cricketer and labelled that dismissal as a momentous one in his career.

"Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner,” Swann said.

Notably, Rahul Dravid is one of the few Indian cricketers who have had a county stint during their playing days for the national side. The right-hander made his county debut for Kent in 2000, the same season when Sourav Ganguly played for Lancashire.

Rahul Dravid in action for Kent

"Rahul Dravid would not have got out to the ball I bowled"

The Karnataka-based Indian legend enjoyed a phenomenal season with Kent, amassing 1221 runs from 16 matches at an average of 55.50, including two centuries.

"I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually," he added.

One of India's best batsmen, especially in the Test format, the Indian legend played 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and the lone T20I for the national side. When he decided to call time on a glittering career after the Adelaide Test against Australia in 2012, he had scored over 24,000 runs across all formats of the game.

Famously known for his gritty knocks in the longest format of the game, the Indore-born cricketer also enjoyed a decent stint in the IPL. He represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Rajasthan Royals across five seasons and scored 2174 runs from 89 matches.