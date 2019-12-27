Railways skipper Karn Sharma still wants to represent India after his century against Mumbai

Karn Sharma's all-round abilities can be very handy for the Indian team

Railways captain Karn Sharma led the way with the bat as he smashed an unbeaten 112 against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, with his ton putting Railways in a great position after the end of day two.

One of the specialties of the innings was that he played as a pure batsman and knew exactly when to shift gears and play big shots, thereby proving his value as a top-quality all-rounder in first-class cricket. Having played just one Test match for India and that too back in 2014, Sharma is showing no signs of slowing down, and still has the desire within him to play for India again.

He told TOI,

"I'm not competing with anyone. I just want to perform well wherever I get to play. If the team does well, your performance will automatically be highlighted.

"Obviously, if I'm playing First-Class cricket, it's with the objective of playing for India, and not to kill time! I always believe that fortunes can change anytime in cricket. Two five-wicket hauls can bring you into the reckoning."

The Indian team are currently looking for quality all-rounders, especially in the white-ball format, and Sharma could be a vital option if he keeps on performing consistently. He believes in doing hard work and the rest taking care of itself. He continued,

"There's no point in thinking about what's gone. I just think that if I ever get a chance to play for India again, I'll rectify my mistakes."

Sharma believes that performing when the team needs the most is very satisfying and that is exactly how he felt after his century against Mumbai. He concluded,

"It's a great feeling to be making a century against Mumbai in Mumbai, especially when we were in a crisis. It wasn't easy to bat yesterday and today morning."