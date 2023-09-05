Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare on Day 7 of the league?

In the 12th game of Rajasthan Premier League 2023, Jodhpur Sunrisers steamrolled Bhilwara Bulls as they cruised to a 10-wicket win. In the 13th encounter, Udaipur Lakecity Warriors suffered a narrow 12-run defeat against Jaipur Indians. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted both these games.

In the first game of the day, the Bulls were asked to bat first after losing the toss. They scored just 148 runs in 20 overs on a flat track. None of the Bulls batters looked in good touch as the Sunrisers did an exceptional job to contain the opposition to a low total.

Jodhpur Sunrisers never looked uncomfortable during the chase as Abhijeet Tomar scored a remarkable unbeaten 93 off 53 balls while Bharat Sharma managed 59 runs off 34 deliveries to take their side over the line in 14.3 overs.

In the 13th game, Jaipur Indians opted to bat first and posted a total of 147/10 in 20 overs. Opener Divya Gajraj top-scored for the Indians, scoring 70 runs off 50 balls. Khaleel Ahmed and Ajay Dharnia scalped three wickets each for Udaipur.

In reply, the Udaipur Lakecity Warriors lost their first three wickets for just 57 runs. Opener Aditya Garhwal looked in fine touch, finding the gaps with ease. However, once Aditya lost his wicket in the 18th over, Udaipur lost the plot, collapsing in the final few overs and losing the game by 12 runs.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL players fared on Day 7 of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023:

Deepak Chahar (Bhilwara Bulls)

Deepak Chahar had a poor outing as Bhilwara Bulls suffered yet another defeat. Senior Chahar could score just 13 runs off 15 deliveries with the bat. More importantly, he conceded 36 runs in his three-over spell without taking a wicket.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Jodhpur Sunrisers skipper Rahul Chahar came out on top in the battle of Chahars, scalping two crucial wickets of Lakhan Bharti and Rajat Singh. In his four-over spell, the leggie conceded just 17 runs.

Khaleel Ahmed (Udaipur Lakecity Warriors)

Khaleel Ahmed had a brilliant game with the ball for Udaipur. He conceded just 14 runs in his four-over spell, scalping three big wickets of Divya Gajraj, Vishal Godara, and Mukul Choudhary. However, his spell went in vain as Udaipur suffered a close defeat.