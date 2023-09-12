Rajasthan Premier League 2023: How did the IPL Players fare in the final?

After 11 days of exciting action, the Rajasthan Premier League 2023 final began on Monday, September 11, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Table-toppers Jaipur Indians defeated Jodhpur Sunrisers by five wickets with one ball to spare to claim the inaugural season’s trophy.

After losing the toss, Jodhpur Sunrisers were asked to bat first. Opener Abhijeet Tomar started off Jodhpur's innings in style, scoring 58 runs off 35 balls. However, other batters couldn’t live up to expectations.

Keeper-batter Bharat Sharma's 33 (25) was the next best score for the Sunrisers as they mustered 168/10 in 20 overs. Jaipur’s slow left-arm orthodox bowler, Shubham Garhwal, continued to excel by scalping a fifer and conceding 32 runs in four overs.

In response, Jaipur Indians got off to a shaky start, losing opener Sumit Godara for just one run. However, Divya Gajraj guided his team in the chase with a 67-ball 93 and was well supported by Soyeb Khan and skipper Shubham, who recorded 30-plus scores.

Despite a few hiccups, including three run-outs, Jaipur took the game to the last over, winning the game by five wickets to bag the silverware. For Jodhpur, Sangram Singh and Abhimanyu Lamba were the lone bowlers to scalp a wicket.

Jodhpur's Abhijeet Tomar and Jaipur's Vishal Godara finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively. Jaipur Indians, after topping the leaderboard in the league phase with five out of five victories, continued their momentum all the way to the final.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the IPL player(s) fared in the grand finale of the Rajasthan Premier League 2023.

Rahul Chahar (Jodhpur Sunrisers)

Image Credits: Rahul Chahar X

Rahul Chahar scored 17 runs off 10 balls in the first innings. His cameo featured two fours and one six at a strike rate of 170. However, he failed to live up to expectations with the ball, conceding 31 runs in his four-over spell without picking up a wicket.