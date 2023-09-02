Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 10, Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report

The Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Warriors will lock horns with the Jodhpur Sunrisers Challengers in the ninth match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Sunday, September 3.

In their last game against the Jaipur Indians, the Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar managed only 136 runs. None of the batters managed to cross the 30-run mark.

Rajesh Bishnoi Jr. led the Shekhawati bowlers, picking up two wickets to his name. He created pressure from one end, striving to make the game competitive. Yet, the Jaipur Indians showed resilience, securing victory with four wickets to spare in an evenly contested match.

The Jodhour Sunrisers are also coming into this contest on the back of a defeat against the Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers. Jaanbaaz batted first and posted a respectable 163 runs in their recent encounter. Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 68 off 41 balls and Pushpendra Singh Rathore's explosive 40 off 23 balls helped them post a challenging total on the board.

The Jaanbaaz bowlers then restricted the Jodhpur Sunrisers to 159 runs to win the match by four runs. Hitesh Patel picked up two wickets, while Ritik Audichya bagged three wickets for Janbaaz.

Anticipate an intense clash as both teams vie for vital points to progress further in the tournament, promising an exhilarating encounter.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Match 10

Date & Time: September 3, 2023, 03.00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track will aid batters. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well on this wicket. Batters will have to spend some time in the middle before playing their natural shots.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Weather Forecast

Expect sunny conditions on Sunday with a high temperature of 96°F (36°C). There is no precipitation expected, and humidity is at a comfortable 49 percent. The wind will be moderately breezy at 14 mph, creating a warm and clear day.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XIs

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Probable Playing XI

Sachin Yadav, Ramnivas Golada, Salman Faruk Khan, Mahipal Lomror, Kartikey Choudhary (wk), Rajesh Bishnoi Jr, Shubham Patwal, Rituraj Singh, Dhanraj Singh, Aniket Choudhary (c), Kanhaiya Lal, and Sharad Cheeta.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Bharat Sharma (wk), Aniruddh Chauhan, Devesh Agarwal, Anshul Garhwal, Abhijeet Tomar, Rahul Bhatt, Shubham Sharma, Aman Rajawat, Rahul Chahar (c), Abhimanyu Lamba, and S Singh.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Prediction

Both the teams have had a similar fate so far in the competition, winning one out of three matches each. Both are entering into this game after losing their last match.

It’s a tough call to make as the prediction lies 50-50 in each of the team’s favor. The Shekhawati Soldiers, despite their recent loss, likely have a slight edge over the Jodhpur Sunrisers. B

Prediction: Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar Warriors to win the 10th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema