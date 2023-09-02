Rajasthan T20 League 2023, Match 11, Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers will clash with the Bhilwara Bulls in the 11th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Sunday, September 3.

Bhilwara Bulls had an outstanding performance against Udaipur Lake City Warriors in their last game to register an emphatic eight-wicket win. Opting to bowl first, Udaipur's batting line-up was demolished and restricted to just 67 runs in 14 overs.

Every bowler bowled an economical spell, conceding less than five runs per over. Lakhan Bharti claimed a fifer, while Ajay Kookna picked up three wickets, both with an impressive economy of under four.

In their most recent match against the Jodhpur Sunrisers, Jaanbaaz batted first and scored a decent 163 runs. Pushpendra Singh Rathore's blazing 40 off 23 balls and Deepak Hooda's undefeated 68 off 41 balls gave their batting a boost. The Sunrisers were held to 159 runs by the Jaanbaaz bowlers.

For Jaanbaaz, Hitesh Patel grabbed two wickets while Ritik Audichya took three. Only Abhijeet Tomar of the Sunrisers put on a respectable display, scoring a solid 50 runs. Jaanbaaz put up a thorough effort that earned them the victory in a thrilling match.

As both teams compete for crucial points to advance further in the competition, expect a tough matchup.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Match Details

Match: Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls, Match 11

Date & Time: September 3, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium track is better for hitters than bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

After winning the toss, teams may prefer to choose bowling first as most matches that have been held so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Weather Forecast

Expect sunny conditions on Sunday with a high temperature of 96°F (36°C). There will likely be no precipitation, with humidity at a comfortable 49%. It will be moderately breezy at 14 mph, creating a warm and clear day.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Probable Playing XIs

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable Playing XI

Amitkumar Gautam (c), Deepak Karwasara, Sourabh Chouchan, Karan Singh, Nikhil Sachdev (wk), Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Sawai Choudhary, Himanshu Nehra, Ritik Audichya, Hitesh Patel, Himanshu Sharma.

Bhilwara Bulls Team News

No major injury concerns

Bhilwara Bulls Probable Playing XI

Raj Sharma, Zubair Ali, Ritik Sharma, Deepak Chahar (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Lakhan Bharti, Sachin Kakodia, Ajay Kookna, Mohit Jain, Hemant Kumar, Arnav Gautam.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Match Prediction

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers currently sit one spot above Bhilwara Bulls in the points table, making them the favorites for the upcoming match due to their strong bowling unit.

Kota Challengers possess a decent batting lineup. However, they should be cautious of the confident Bulls' bowlers, who are fresh from their game against Udaipur Lake City Warriors.

Prediction: Bhilwara Bulls Warriors to win the 11th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Bhilwara Bulls Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema