Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 12, Bhilwara Bulls vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers will clash with Jodhpur Sunrisers in the 12th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 League on Monday, September 4.

Jodhpur Sunrisers opted to bowl in their previous game and restricted Shekhawati Soldiers to 161. Opener Abhijit Tomar played a pivotal role in the chase, scoring a solid 70 off 43 balls with a strike rate of 162. Rahul Bhatt and Anirudh Chauhan then displayed their power-hitting abilities to earn the Sunrisers two crucial points.

Bhilwara Bulls, on the other hand, lost to Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers by five wickets in their last match. Choosing to bat first, the Bulls posted a competitive 176, with Ritik Sharma leading the charge with an impressive 69 off 41 balls while Karan Lamba scored 31 off 27 balls.

Despite the challenging target, the Bulls’ bowlers struggled, with only Ajay Kookna standing out with four wickets. The Challengers successfully chased down the target with two balls to spare.

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers, Match 12

Date & Time: September 4, 2023, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Pitch Report

The surface at Barkatullah Khan Stadium is better for batsmen than it is for bowlers, although the pacers are expected to get some early assistance. After that, the ball should come nicely onto the bat, allowing the batters to play their shots freely.

The team that wins the toss will likely prefer to bowl first as most of the matches on this ground have resulted in the chasing team winning.

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be sunny, with a high of 95°F (35°C). There is no precipitation expected, and humidity levels will be relatively low at 48%. Wind speed will be moderate at 11 mph, making for a warm and sunny day.

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XIs

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers Probable Playing XI

Arnav Gautam, Dharmveer Saini, Zubair Ali, Ritik Sharma, Deepak Chahar (c), Karan Lamba, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Lakhan Bharti, Sachin Kakodia, Ajay Kookna, Mohit Jain, Hemant Kumar.

Jodhpur Sunrisers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jodhpur Sunrisers Probable Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar, Bharat Sharma (wk), Anshul Garhwal, Devesh Agarwal, Rahul Chahar (c), Shubham Sharma, Aman Rajawat, Aniruddh Chauhan, Rahul Bhatt, Abhimanyu Lamba, Sangram Singh, Hemant Joshi.

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Match Prediction

Only two points separate Bhilwara Bulls and Jodhpur Sunrisers, although the Sunrisers are in better form at the moment. Expect both teams to put up a strong fight.

Prediction: Jodhpur Sunrisers to win the 12th match of the Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Bhilwara Bulls Challengers vs Jodhpur Sunrisers Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema