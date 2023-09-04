Rajasthan T20 League 2023: Match 13, Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors will clash with Jaipur Indians in the 13th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 on Monday, September 4.

In their most recent encounter, the Jaipur Indians defeated the Udaipur LakeCity Warriors in an impressive eight-wicket victory. Udaipur's batting order was destroyed and limited to just 67 runs in 14 overs after the Indians chose to bowl first. Each bowler had an economical performance, allowing fewer than five runs per over. With an excellent economy of under four, Lakhan Bharti took four wickets and Ajay Kookna took three. Udaipur will want to quickly forget this aberration of theirs and move forward to the next game.

Jaipur Indians, meanwhile, defeated Shekhawati Soldiers Sikar by four wickets in their last match. Opting to bowl first, the opposition was restricted to a lowly 136 runs in the first innings. Bowler Rohit Khichar stood out with three wickets at an economy of six. Soldiers' bowlers made it tough in the chase, but Sumit Godra and Rohit Khichar's contributions steered Jaipur Indians to victory with five balls to spare in a closely fought match.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Match Details

Match: Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians, Match 13

Date & Time: September 4, 2023, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Pitch Report

The Barkatullah Khan Stadium's track is better for hitters than it is for bowlers. On this surface, pacers are also expected to do well with some help from the pitch. In order to score runs, batters should try to play their shots freely as power-hitting is facilitated at this ground.

After winning the toss, teams may prefer to choose bowling first as most matches that have been held here so far have shown the result of chasing to be more favorable than defending totals.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be sunny with a high temperature of 95°F (35°C). There is no precipitation expected and humidity levels are relatively low at 48%. The wind is moderate at 11 mph, making it a warm and sunny day.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XIs

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Warriors Team News

No major injury concerns

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors Probable Playing XI

Manender Narender Singh (wk), Aditya Garhwal, Yash Kothari, Arjit Gupta, Kartik Sharma, Sahil Dhiwan, Chandrapal Singh, Pradhumn Parikh, Ajay Dharnia, Rahul Tomar, Khaleel Ahmed (c), Samarpit Joshi.

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Divya Gajraj, Sumit Godara, Tanmay Tiwari (wk), Shubham Garhwal (c), Shoaib, Mukul Choudhary, Vishal Godara, Rohit Khichar, Savya Gajraj, Arafat Khan, Ashok Sharma.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Match Prediction

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors are at the bottom of the table with one win in three games, while Jaipur Indians lead due to convincing victories. The Jaipur Indians are currently the toughest opponents in this competition, thus, the Udaipur LakeCity Warriors will need to step up their game if they want to win this.

Prediction: Jaipur Indians Warriors to win the 13th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Udaipur LakeCity Warriors vs Jaipur Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema