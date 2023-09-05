Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers will clash with Jaipur Indians in the 14th match of the 2023 Rajasthan T20 League on Tuesday, September 5.

Jaanbaz Kota Challengers beat Bhilwara Bulls by five wickets in their last match. After winning the toss and batting first, Bhilwara posted 176 for the loss of six wickets. Hitesh Patel and Rajat Chaudhary took two wickets each but proved to be expensive. The Challengers' batters, however, put up a spectacular showing. Deepak Hooda scored an unbeaten 74 off just 31 balls and was ably backed by Sourabh Chouchan's 35 off 18 balls to steer their team to a well-deserved victory.

Jaipur Indians also won their last match against Udaipur Lake City Warriors by 12 runs. Opting to bat first, Jaipur posted 147, with opener Divya Gajraj hitting an outstanding 70 off 50 balls. Vishal Godara then took four wickets for the Indians while Dhananjay Tiwari and Arafat Khan took two wickets each as the Warriors were restricted to 135 runs.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Match Details

Match: Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians, Match 14

Date & Time: September 5, 2023, 03:00 pm IST

Venue: Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Pitch Report

The track at Barkatullah Khan Stadium suits the batters. Although the pacers could get some assistance from the pitch early on, the batsmen should have a field day once they get their eye in.

The team winning the toss will likely bowl first as most targets on this ground have been successfully chased down.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Weather Forecast

Tuesday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 99°F (37°C). There is a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, while humidity levels will be moderate at 69%. Wind speeds will be relatively calm at 7 mph, making for warm and sunny conditions.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XIs

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers Probable Playing XI

Amitkumar Gautam (c), Deepak Karwasara, Sourabh Chouchan, Karan Singh, Nikhil Sachdev (wk), Pushpendra Singh Rathore, Himanshu Nehra, Ritik Audichya, Hitesh Patel, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Choudhary, Deepak Hooda.

Jaipur Indians Team News

No major injury concerns

Jaipur Indians Probable Playing XI

Divya Gajraj, Sumit Godara, Shubham Garhwal (c), Tanmay Tiwari, Rohit Khichar, Mukul Choudhary (wk), Shoaib, Vishal Godara, Savya Gajraj, Arafat Khan, Ashok Sharma.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Match Prediction

Jaipur Indians have won all their matches so far and sit comfortably at the top of the table with eight points. Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers, on the other hand, have won three out of their four matches. The Indians are in great form at the moment and will head into this encounter as the clear favourites.

Prediction: Jaipur Indians to win the 14th match of Rajasthan T20 League 2023.

Jaanbaaz Kota Challengers vs Jaipur Indians Live Streaming Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema